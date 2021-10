On Aug. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium was unlawful. After a previous federal eviction moratorium expired on July 31, the CDC reimposed a ban on evictions through Oct. 3 to halt evictions in counties with “heightened levels of community transmission.” According to CDC COVID-19 data, that order was estimated to cover 90 percent of the population.