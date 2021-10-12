4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
