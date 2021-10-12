Where Does WVU Go From Here?

I apologize for what’s about to be an extremely pessimistic paragraph here, but.. running it back with Doege at quarterback after the six games we just sat through has me wanting to bang my head against a wall. I just don’t get it. We very much are what we are with Doege at quarterback for, well, going on three years now, and I have a hard time believing that much, if anything, can really change for us offensively with him at quarterback. I’m sure he’ll continue to look good enough and put up big enough numbers at times that you can make a good faith argument that, well actually we’re really close to something, but I’m also sure that he’ll continue to be on the wrong side of at least a few of those handful of plays that swing every close game. I would be very happy to eat these words, but after 20 games I just think that we know what Doege is and he ain’t it.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO