Where Does WVU Go From Here?

By WVUNite
smokingmusket.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say 2021 has been a disappointment would be lying about the word disappointment. When Neal Brown was hired on January 4, 2019, the hire was lauded by nearly everyone. It was the perfect hire for the perfect school and once things got going, this would be looked back as the next stepping stone for West Virginia.

www.smokingmusket.com

Comments

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
smokingmusket.com

The Case For Garrett Greene: Part Deux

Ye loyal readers will undoubtedly recall that in March I made the case for Garrett Greene to be our starting quarterback this year. My argument then was essentially that the value added by Greene's legs compared to Jarret Doege's outweighed any potential advantage that Doege had as a passer. Through six games the only thing that's changed is that we've seen Greene play enough meaningful snaps against FBS competition to confirm that prognostication.
NFL
smokingmusket.com

What I Think About The Second Half of the Season

As the clock turned midnight last night and we wake up on a Sunday morning, the second half of West Virginia’s football season has begun. The coaches and players are now mentally preparing for TCU and they have six games ahead of them to rectify this season. There are six games left to decide how the rest of 2021 will be and potentially how 2022 will be. Now is the time to fix this program and get back on the right track.
COLLEGE SPORTS
smokingmusket.com

PREVIEW: West Virginia heads back to Texas for a night game with TCU

I apologize for what’s about to be an extremely pessimistic paragraph here, but.. running it back with Doege at quarterback after the six games we just sat through has me wanting to bang my head against a wall. I just don’t get it. We very much are what we are with Doege at quarterback for, well, going on three years now, and I have a hard time believing that much, if anything, can really change for us offensively with him at quarterback. I’m sure he’ll continue to look good enough and put up big enough numbers at times that you can make a good faith argument that, well actually we’re really close to something, but I’m also sure that he’ll continue to be on the wrong side of at least a few of those handful of plays that swing every close game. I would be very happy to eat these words, but after 20 games I just think that we know what Doege is and he ain’t it.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

Can Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa follow the footsteps of brother Tua Tagovailoa?

We’re barely two years removed from the #TankForTua movement, and already, another member of Tua’s family is nearing the NFL stage. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is too busy racking up stats to worry about the NFL Draft. But soon, it may be the next step for the rising quarterback. The...
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson football losing another player to NCAA transfer portal

Clemson football is losing another player to transfer. Junior safety Joseph Charleston, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple sources. Charleston had 55 tackles in 2020 with six starts. He was a top-150 player by recruiting services...
CLEMSON, SC
Island Packet Online

This former four-star safety is leaving the Clemson football program

Clemson safety Joseph Charleston is leaving the program, the school confirmed Monday. A Clemson spokesperson said Charleston informed the team of his intent to transfer. On3.com was the first to report the news of Charleston’s departure. Charleston is the second Tiger to enter the transfer portal in the past month....
CHARLESTON, SC
