Canadian Weather Forecast
CANADIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
