Boston College Men’s Basketball Position Preview: Forwards and Centers

By WillBagz83
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we preview the 2021-22 Boston College Eagles squad we turn our attention to the Eagles’ front court. This unit, like the rest of the team, will feature a lot of new players as many of the familiar faces left the program, including Steffon Mitchell, CJ Felder, Kamari Williams, Luka Kraljević, and Andre Adams. It will truly be a start of a new era for BC and for Earl Grant, particularly when it comes to the front court.

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball season preview: Providence

Location: Providence, R.I. Head coach: Ed Cooley (10 seasons, 194-135 record) Top returning players: 6-foot-10, C, Nate Watson (16.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg); 6-foot-6, guard, A.J. Reeves (9.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg); 6-foot-8, F, Noah Horchler (6.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg). Top newcomers: 6-foot-4, G, Al Durham (graduate transfer...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #2 Eamon Powell

BC men’s hockey season is officially here! The Eagles played an exhibition game last week, but the regular season starts tonight, and we’re closing out our roster countdown with the final Eagle on the roster!. Name: Eamon Powell. Position: Defenseman. Number: #2. Height: 5’11. Hometown: Marcellus, NY. Previous Stats: Powell...
SPORTS
UC Daily Campus

Men’s Hockey Preview: The Huskies battle for top dog this weekend against Boston University

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team will face Boston University on Friday, Oct. 7 at the XL Center and then again on Sunday in Boston. Coming off last Saturday’s win, UConn goes into its first Hockey East game of the season with a 1-0 record after beating Sacred Heart 6-3. Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh was proud of that win, referencing how the Pioneers have been a tough team to beat whenever they play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
emueagles.com

Men's Basketball to Host Open Practice

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball program and first-year Head Coach Stan Heath will hold an open practice at the Convocation Center Saturday, Oct. 9, before the Homecoming football game against Miami University at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the Convocation Center will open at 11:45 a.m....
YPSILANTI, MI

