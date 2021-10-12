CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Everyday Habits That Increase Stroke Risk, Says CDC

By Michael Martin
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Strokes—the leading cause of disability in America—are debilitating, often lethal, and very avoidable. In fact, 80% of strokes are preventable, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Avoiding common unhealthy habits is an easy and effective way to start. These are the everyday habits that increase your risk of stroke, according to CDC. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Some blood pressure drugs are linked with better memory

The blood-brain barrier protects the brain from toxic substances. While some medication can penetrate this defensive wall and cause memory problems, certain drugs that treat high blood pressure appear to be associated with better cognitive function. In an analysis published in the August 2021 issue of Hypertension, researchers gathered information...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nicotine#Cholesterol#Covid
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Fox News

Behaviors that could cause a heart attack

A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 40 seconds. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Food Putting You At Risk of Heart Disease, Says Science

Let's set the record straight here—no food will give you heart disease. Currently, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several factors that can contribute to heart disease risk. This includes family history as well as other underlying conditions, such as high blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, and obesity.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Eating at This Time of Day Lowers Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

If you're a late riser or you regularly eat your first meal of the day in the late morning (or skip it altogether), you may want to reconsider your breakfast-eating habits. A new study suggests that eating breakfast on the early side may reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and other disorders of metabolism. The practice could even help you avoid a related diabetes risk factor: being overweight.
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

10 Early Warning Signs of Dementia Experts Want You to Know

As you get older, just like your physical body starts to slow down and become less able to perform the way it did in your younger years, so too does your mind. Memories may become a bit foggier, recall may become a bit slower, and you generally may notice you're just not as mentally sharp as you once were. Oftentimes this is perfectly normal—a natural part of the aging process. However, frequent and pronounced inability to remember things or perform easy tasks may be a sign of dementia, which the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) defines as the "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." Read on to discover the early dementia warning signs that doctors, researchers, and other experts want you to know.
HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Lead To Aging, According To Experts

There's an endless array of anti-aging supplements and skincare items in every drugstore wellness aisle, but the reality few realize is slowing down the process of aging is not so much about putting more stuff onto or into our bodies, but stopping some bad habits we are already doing that are harmful.
HEALTH
EatThis

Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you can help prevent it. Read on for simple tricks to avoid deadly dementia, according to the experts at Stanford Health Care—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy