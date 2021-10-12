CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, MO

Unionville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Unionville News Alert
 9 days ago

UNIONVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cOgooI700

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

