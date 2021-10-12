CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

This Common Issue Is Making You Anti-Social, New Study Says

By John Anderer
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing wrong with some quality alone time. We all know how relaxing and enjoyable a quiet evening at home can be, but at the same time, no one is an island. Spend too much time in solitude, and you're almost certain to start going a bit stir crazy. Moreover,...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You're Depressed Now, It Can Wreak Havoc on Your Brain Later, New Study Says

Here's an understatement: Life is better when we're happy. A positive outlook can improve even the dreariest of days. Of course, the ability to keep smiling in the face of adversity and everyday mundanity isn't always easy. Everyone grapples with the occasional bad mood or full-blown bout of depression to varying degrees. But, did you know that depression is also linked to an increased risk of dementia?
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study examines vaccination misinformation on social media

Research conducted by Assistant Professor Jessie Chin's Adaptive Cognition and Interaction Design Lab (ACTION) in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign provided the foundation for an article recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Ph.D. student Tre Tomaszewski is the first author on the peer-reviewed article, "Identifying False Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Information and Corresponding Risk Perceptions from Twitter: Advanced Predictive Models."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Ways You're Giving Yourself Dementia, Say Experts

Why some people develop dementia, and other people don't, is not well understood. But that doesn't mean you can't do things to reduce your risk significantly. Researchers know enough about the disease to have isolated several risk factors, including common everyday habits. These are seven ways you may be giving yourself dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Environment#Mobile Phone#Plos Medicine#Americans#Dartmouth College
RunnersWorld

Going into work could make you healthier, according to a new study

The return to the office is proving as divisive as whether you should measure a run using miles or kilometres. Some white-collar workers seemingly can’t wait to be back at their desks, while others have enjoyed the increased time and freedom that working from home has provided. But as many...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
EatThis

This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.
FOOD & DRINKS
Metro International

New study: Delta does not appear to make children sicker

The Delta variant of the coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe disease in children than earlier forms of the virus, a UK study suggests. Earlier this year, the research team found the Alpha variant of the virus did not appear to make children sicker than the so-called wild, or original, form of the virus, first seen in China.
DELTA, PA
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

More than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says

As the coronavirus has spread from person to person over the last year and a half, we have quickly realized that no two infections look the same. While some people are testing positive for the virus without ever experiencing a single symptom, more than 716,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of their COVID infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has even bypassed vaccine protection in some individuals, further reminding us that there is still so much we can't predict about what we might personally experience from a COVID case. On the other hand, new research has found that there is at least one commonality among a majority of people who get infected with COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy