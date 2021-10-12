Rutgers Wrestling Lineup Preview — The Lightweights

As the first dual meets of the season get closer and closer, the RU wrestling squad hasn’t locked in their starting lineup yet. We expect news of wrestle-offs/indicator matches soon, but Coach Goodale has a history of using the first semester to cement the lineup that will compete once the Big Ten schedule gets going in January. And with the amount of depth that Goodale has amassed on the banks, we are likely to see multiple RU entries at some weights at the Midlands Tournament in late December to let the boys hash it out if needed. Rutgers recently announced that the yearly media-day will take place on October 28th, so most of our information will be cemented then. This lineup preview will be broken down into three parts and we are starting with the “little” guys.