CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Rutgers Wrestling Lineup Preview — The Lightweights

By Erik Vesper
onthebanks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first dual meets of the season get closer and closer, the RU wrestling squad hasn’t locked in their starting lineup yet. We expect news of wrestle-offs/indicator matches soon, but Coach Goodale has a history of using the first semester to cement the lineup that will compete once the Big Ten schedule gets going in January. And with the amount of depth that Goodale has amassed on the banks, we are likely to see multiple RU entries at some weights at the Midlands Tournament in late December to let the boys hash it out if needed. Rutgers recently announced that the yearly media-day will take place on October 28th, so most of our information will be cemented then. This lineup preview will be broken down into three parts and we are starting with the “little” guys.

www.onthebanks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
Beaver County Times

Game time set for Penn State football's biggest test yet vs. Ohio State

Penn State's shot at making its first College Football Playoff appearance will run through Columbus, yet again. And it will be a prime time spectacle on Halloween weekend. The Nittany Lions will play for the fourth time this season on ABC, this one against the steamrolling Ohio State Buckeyes. Next...
OHIO STATE
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson football losing another player to NCAA transfer portal

Clemson football is losing another player to transfer. Junior safety Joseph Charleston, who ranked third on the team in tackles last season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple sources. Charleston had 55 tackles in 2020 with six starts. He was a top-150 player by recruiting services...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley posts historic stat line for a rookie debut

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley got his NBA career started off with a bang on Wednesday after posting a rather rare final stat line in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Mobley, who earned the start, produced 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 38 minutes of work in the 132-121 loss. He converted on 7-of-13 shot attempts from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Combat#All American#St John Vianney
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Among Biggest Surprises In Big Ten

Mel Tucker took over a downtrodden Michigan State program before a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. For a variety of reasons, it was one to forget in East Lansing. After a 2-5 finish in his inaugural campaign, Tucker refurbished the program with returning players and a variety of important plug-ins from the transfer portal. All, he said, are especially motivated to prove the doubters wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Mel Tucker previews Michigan State's game at Rutgers

After a pair of home night games, it's time for No. 11 Michigan State to hit the road again, with a noon kickoff set for Saturday against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Spartans are unbeaten, while Rutgers comes in a 3-2 following a blowout loss to Ohio State. It'll...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey Herald

'The Chop, a Rutgers football Podcast' Episode 7: Previewing Michigan State, predictions

That's what the Scarlet Knights will try to do when they take on No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday at SHI Stadium, and we're here to give you a full preview of the game. Ryan Ross, Steve Edelson and Chris Iseman recap Rutgers' loss to Ohio State, discuss the importance of Saturday's game against the Spartans, and give their predictions. You can also hear some comments from Greg Schiano from his game-week news conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Boonton senior Joe Fongaro commits to Rutgers wrestling

The wave of New Jersey homegrown wrestlers staying in state and choosing Rutgers continued Wednesday as Boonton senior Joe Fongaro announced his commitment. Fongaro made an unofficial visit to Rutgers three weeks ago, followed up by his official visit last week. Though he'd been around the campus for years, that was his first time seeing all the facilities.
BOONTON, NJ
theonlycolors.com

Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The undefeated and No. 11-ranked Michigan State Spartans head east to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in what will be MSU’s first Big Ten East Division contest of the season, and third conference game of the year overall. The Spartans enter the game with a perfect 5-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play, while the Scarlet Knights currently sit at 3-2, including an 0-2 record in the Big Ten. The game is set to kick off at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Time and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy