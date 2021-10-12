Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Launch $1 Billion Partnership

Flare Finance, the first DeFi platform on the Flare Finance Network has launched an Experimental Finance (ExFi) platform. The ExFi has been released on the Songbird, the Canary Network for Flare. The ExFi platform will serve as a testing ground for developers who would have the option to test their products. This launch is mainly aimed at helping developers eliminate bugs or hacks at the experimental level before making it to the main network. Interestingly, Flare Finance has already clarified that not all products that are launched on the ExFi will make it to the main network.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO