Washington, DC (CNN) — Tesla owners can buy the company's "full self-driving" software for $10,000, but they may have to pay with their privacy. As part of the wider rollout of Tesla's "full self-driving" option, which began earlier this month, drivers may forfeit some privacy protections around location sharing and in-car recordings that they previously had, according to Tesla owner's manuals and its website. The apparent privacy changes hint at the tradeoffs Tesla requires of owners who wish to use "full self-driving."

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO