2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Bummer In Britain

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets fell back to earth with a thud on Sunday after earning their first victory of the season the previous week. Nothing worked against the Atlanta Falcons in London. Zach Wilson was awful, the pass rush was largely absent, the running game didn’t show up. In general, the Jets looked like a team still suffering from jet lag against the Falcons. The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh fell to 1-4. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.

