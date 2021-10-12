2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Bummer In Britain

When a team has almost an entire new coaching staff then starts the season 1-4, the front office is the first place that gets the scrutiny. The GM is the guy who picked the head coach, then approved of the rest of the caching staff. So when the GM is also in charge of the entire roster, his door is the first that fans will want to be banging on to get some answers. Yet those answers never seem to come which creates animosity among diehard fans. Of course every idiot with a blog and a microphone will then revel in the misery of the Jets which angers the fans even more.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO