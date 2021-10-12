Daily Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
