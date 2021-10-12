The Weekly Podcast – “Timber” Tina Scheer
In this episode, we talked with “Timber” Tina Scheer who just finished her 26th season operating The Great Maine Lumberjack Show in Trenton. Besides being a vocal supporter for women in the logging competition industry and being featured on reality television like Survivor and Nat Geo’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Tina discussed the importance of community service and her openness when talking about the loss of her teenage son, Charlie.www.ellsworthamerican.com
Comments / 0