Pets

A Dog Sofa Bed Will Get Your Pup off of Yours

By Bailey Berg
architecturaldigest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour dog may be part of the family, but the constant vacuuming of fur off the sofa is indisputably frustrating. Enter: The dog sofa bed. Yes, you can mitigate the fur on your pants problem by providing your four-legged friend a cozy spot all of their own. Dog sofa beds...

