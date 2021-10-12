A Dog Sofa Bed Will Get Your Pup off of Yours

If you're like us, you've got friends and family who don't live in the same city, and when they come into town, they want to stay with you. However, not all of us are blessed with extra bedrooms, and that's where a sofa bed comes in. But don't be alarmed; these are not the sofa beds you grew up with. Not only are they good looking these days, but they're also comfortable. Yes, it's possible. There are sectional sofas, velvet sofas, and even sofas with memory-foam mattresses. There's really no reason not to have a sleeper sofa in your living room, den, or kids' playroom. Once your friends and family try it out, they'll be blown away, but be warned, this may make them want to come and visit more often.

