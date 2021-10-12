Daily Weather Forecast For Meeker
MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while snow showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of snow showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 14 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
