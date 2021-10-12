Clouds out, sunshine in and warm air sticks around!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A weak cold front is sliding through the region with cloud cover along and ahead of it, with high pressure and clear skies behind the front!. Tuesday morning could see a few stray showers east of I-65 early in the day. After 9 a.m., we expect most of the activity to be out of the WBKO viewing area as skies will clear out. Tuesday will be mostly sunny once the clouds move out with the front with highs slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s with light westerly winds. Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm conditions. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s with stray shower chances possible.