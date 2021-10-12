4-Day Weather Forecast For Argos

ARGOS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Rain Showers Likely High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



