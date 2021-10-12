Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Oakridge

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Oakridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakridge:

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.