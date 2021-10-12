A cloudy Tuesday in Onamia today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(ONAMIA, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Onamia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onamia:
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
