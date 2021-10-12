A cloudy Tuesday in Onamia today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ONAMIA, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Onamia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onamia:

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly Cloudy High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 49 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



