CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoals, IN

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Shoals

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 9 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shoals. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shoals:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cOgnOZY00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
59
Followers
287
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy