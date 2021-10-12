CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs

Borrego Springs News Flash
 9 days ago

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cOgnNgp00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

