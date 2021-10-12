4-Day Weather Forecast For Morenci
MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
