Morenci, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morenci

 9 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cOgnMo600

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

