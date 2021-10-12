4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then rain during the day; while rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Light Rain Likely
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
