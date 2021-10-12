CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska

 9 days ago

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cOgnLvN00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Widespread frost then rain during the day; while rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

