Hollandale, MS

Tuesday rain in Hollandale: Ideas to make the most of it

Hollandale Today
 9 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hollandale Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hollandale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cOgnK2e00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

