Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
