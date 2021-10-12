Daily Weather Forecast For Dannemora

DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.