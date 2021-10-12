Hillsboro Weather Forecast
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0