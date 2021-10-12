Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JUNCTION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



