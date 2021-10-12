Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JUNCTION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0