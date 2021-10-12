CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Columbus Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cOgnFd100

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight

    • High 37 °F, low 19 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 20 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

