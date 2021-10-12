Columbus Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 37 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0