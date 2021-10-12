CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnes City, TX

Rainy forecast for Karnes City? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Karnes City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karnes City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cOgnEkI00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

