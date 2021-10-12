Weather Forecast For Haskell
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
