David City, NE

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

David City Journal
 9 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Tuesday is set to be rainy in David City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for David City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cOgnCyq00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

