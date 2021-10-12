Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DAVID CITY, NE) Tuesday is set to be rainy in David City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for David City:

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.