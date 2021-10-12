Wilton Weather Forecast
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
