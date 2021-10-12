CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MT

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

 9 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Townsend Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Townsend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cOgn7eS00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

City
Townsend, MT
