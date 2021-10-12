CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Colfax Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cOgn6lj00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then widespread frost overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

