Colfax Daily Weather Forecast
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 55 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then widespread frost overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0