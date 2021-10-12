Colfax Daily Weather Forecast

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow overnight High 55 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then widespread frost overnight High 46 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 51 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



