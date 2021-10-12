Weather Forecast For Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
