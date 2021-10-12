Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then areas of fog overnight High 37 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while light snow likely overnight High 37 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of light snow during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 35 °F, low 17 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 41 °F, low 15 °F Light wind



