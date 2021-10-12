Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then areas of fog overnight
- High 37 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 37 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light snow during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 35 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
