Daily Weather Forecast For Roundup
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 37 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
