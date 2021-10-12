Crane Daily Weather Forecast
CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
