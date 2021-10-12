Crane Daily Weather Forecast

CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



