Weather Forecast For Burney
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
