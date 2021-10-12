Weather Forecast For Burney

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.