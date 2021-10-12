Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 to 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
