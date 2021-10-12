Daily Weather Forecast For Barrow
BARROW, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of freezing fog during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 20 to 25 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of blowing snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Light Snow
- High 26 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 25 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
