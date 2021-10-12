Eureka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly Cloudy
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
