CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Wyalusing

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 9 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wyalusing Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wyalusing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cOgmnTo00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
City
Wyalusing, PA
Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
53
Followers
306
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy