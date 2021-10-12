Franklinville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
