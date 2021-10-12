CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, TX

Tuesday set for rain in Linden — 3 ways to make the most of it

Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 9 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Linden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cOgmkpd00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linden Updates

Linden Updates

Linden, TX
