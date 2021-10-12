New Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly Cloudy
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
