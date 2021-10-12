4-Day Weather Forecast For Afton
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 41 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Isolated snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while snow showers likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 17 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
