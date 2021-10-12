Kingman Daily Weather Forecast

KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



