Kingman Daily Weather Forecast
KINGMAN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
