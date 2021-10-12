4-Day Weather Forecast For Norton

NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight High 57 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



