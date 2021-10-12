4-Day Weather Forecast For Norton
NORTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
